LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1,173.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $470,000. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 2,455,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 307,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $231,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at $331,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $97.06 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $121.55.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

