LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in United States Steel Co. (X)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 999.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,290,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.87.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $227,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,295.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Longbow Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/lmr-partners-llp-purchases-new-holdings-in-united-states-steel-co-x.html.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.