LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 target price on Charter Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.22.

CHTR opened at $355.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $356.90.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total value of $704,287.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $5,092,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

