LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $89.90 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $2,331,790.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

