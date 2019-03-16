Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $26.73 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,105 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $26,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on OGE Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $511.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.87%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

