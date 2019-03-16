Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $83.38 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 731,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $83,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 74.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 76.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.8% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/lord-abbett-co-llc-has-83-38-million-stake-in-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.