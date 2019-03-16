Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

FANG opened at $102.39 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $633.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $173,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis purchased 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.12 per share, with a total value of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-decreases-position-in-diamondback-energy-inc-fang.html.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.