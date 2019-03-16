Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $44.34 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,473 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $44,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $51.77 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

