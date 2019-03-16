Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Dover Corp (DOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. UBS Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

DOV opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In related news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $1,082,133.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,577.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,142,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,800 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

