Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 50,235 Shares of Davita Inc (DVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,235 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Davita by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Davita during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Davita by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Davita by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Davita by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 46,408 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Davita had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Davita in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Davita from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

