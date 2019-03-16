Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 7,690 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 337,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,611,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 102,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 201,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,985.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 8,585,152 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $16,311,788.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.58. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-sells-7690-shares-of-overseas-shipholding-group-inc-osg.html.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.