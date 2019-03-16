LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,601 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 130.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $111.18 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $114.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

