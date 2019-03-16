LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

VIAB opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

