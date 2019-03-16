LPL Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $200,985.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $318,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

