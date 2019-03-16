LPL Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 103,681 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $192.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $2.3856 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Liberum Capital raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

