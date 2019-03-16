LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

