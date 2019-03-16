Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

Several brokerages have commented on LL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $12,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 461.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 493,921 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 446,400 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 969,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 299.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LL traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.17. 2,542,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,415. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $291.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.