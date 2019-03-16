LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Holdings Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,640,901,000 after acquiring an additional 179,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,640,901,000 after acquiring an additional 179,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,716,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,328,672,000 after acquiring an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7,934.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,343,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,649,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,177,000 after acquiring an additional 186,039 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $77.52 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

