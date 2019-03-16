Mackay Shields LLC Has $15.27 Million Position in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 746,475 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 90,153 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HP by 2,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,544,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HP by 136.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,812,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $330,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,389 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 31.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,995,938 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $283,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in HP by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,404,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $888,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $38,764,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

