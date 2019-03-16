Mackay Shields LLC Has $16.93 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586,414 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.14% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of HST opened at $19.16 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

