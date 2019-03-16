Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iqvia worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 44,777.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,140,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 588.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,989,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,776 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,796,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,336 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,610,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,820,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $91.57 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Richard Staub sold 27,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $3,798,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $569,462,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,075,345 shares of company stock worth $573,760,078. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

