Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 304,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In related news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 3,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $147,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 12,338 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $605,302.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,187.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,127. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

