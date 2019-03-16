Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (MGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MGU opened at $22.41 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

