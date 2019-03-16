Madison Square Garden (MSG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Madison Square have outperformed the industry in the past year. The last reported quarter marked Madison Square’s second straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Results benefited from robust performance of both the Entertainment and Sports segments. Apart from its strong brand presence, the company’s entertainment business continues to grow on innovative venues and overall positive scenario in the concert market, which is commendable. Also, Madison Square is consistently benefiting from its ongoing efforts to reinstate growth through multi-night and multi-marketing agents. Moreover, continual partnerships to expand its footprint bode well. Estimates have also been revised upward over the past two months. However, intense competition in the sports business remains a concern.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $372.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.50.

MSG stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.30. 195,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.54. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $236.78 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $632.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 477.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 130.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,896,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 81.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

