Magna International Inc. (MGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $67.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.