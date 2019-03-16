Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $566,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria Black sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $236,628.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,677.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,047,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/magnus-financial-group-llc-purchases-new-position-in-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.