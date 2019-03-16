Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 73.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 21.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $94,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 169,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,661,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $462,455. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

