Mairs & Power INC Has $694,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Mairs & Power INC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $62.63 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

