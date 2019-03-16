Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.64% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TUSK opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.95. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TUSK. BidaskClub cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

