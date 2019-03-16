MAN GRP PLC/ADR (MNGPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Man Group plc is in alternative investment management business. It provides investment management services to private investors, institutions and financial professionals. Its key areas of business include people, information technology and risk management. The Company’s investment management expertise extends from single managers such as Man AHL to fund of funds managers such as Man multi-manager. Its products include UCITS III compliant products, open-ended products, capital protection or income products, convertible bonds, advisory solutions and managed accounts. Man Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS MNGPY opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

