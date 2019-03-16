Mannatech, Inc. (MTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 29th

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $17.31 on Friday. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

