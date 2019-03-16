Markel Co. (MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel Sells 120 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 120 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven A. Markel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 7th, Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.99, for a total transaction of $103,599.00.

MKL traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $1,008.78. 56,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,815. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). Markel had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,231.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

