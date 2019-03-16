MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $233.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.20. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $172.09 and a 1 year high of $246.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.37 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

In related news, Director John Steinhardt sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $687,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $4,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,163,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,901. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 769,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

