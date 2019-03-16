Marriott International Inc (MAR) Insider William P. Brown Sells 11,640 Shares of Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $122.32. 3,600,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $142.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

