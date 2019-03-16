Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,552,000 after buying an additional 1,411,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,428,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,428,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,091,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 392,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,234,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,679,000 after purchasing an additional 774,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nomura lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $134.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/marriott-vacations-worldwide-corp-vac-shares-sold-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.