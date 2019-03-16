Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup set a $211.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $205.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.45.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,400.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

