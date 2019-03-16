Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 18,623 Wendys Co (WEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at $3,754,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Wendys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 122,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wendys by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,877,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.89 million. Wendys had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $154,362.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, February 11th. CIBC raised shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

