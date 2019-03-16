Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $441,000 in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 1,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $69,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 1,200 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $55,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,969.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $791,378. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.11. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 163.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/martingale-asset-management-l-p-invests-441000-in-arena-pharmaceuticals-inc-arna.html.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.