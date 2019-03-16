Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,800 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.24% of BCB Bancorp worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BCBP opened at $13.30 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

In other news, Director Vincent Didomenico, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,459.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Lesler acquired 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,056 shares in the company, valued at $190,307.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 108,955 shares of company stock worth $1,377,191. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCBP. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered BCB Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,800 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/martingale-asset-management-l-p-sells-2800-shares-of-bcb-bancorp-inc-bcbp.html.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company of BCB Community Bank. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of the Bank. The company offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.