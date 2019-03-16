Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 46,829 Shares of VSE Co. (VSEC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,829 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in VSE were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 474,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of VSE by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 63,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC opened at $32.74 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

