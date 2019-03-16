Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Receives $25.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $17.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $220,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $749,299.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,338 shares in the company, valued at $480,219.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 339.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 580.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.