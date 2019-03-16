Masonite International (DOOR) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOOR. Nomura set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.29.

NYSE DOOR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,046. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.46. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $528.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.60 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $55,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

