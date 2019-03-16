Mast Capital Management, Llc Sells 64,000 Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mast Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 35,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $291,770.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 37,500 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $308,625.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 61,400 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $515,760.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 38,900 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $324,037.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 40,400 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $334,512.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $165,445.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 39,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $322,778.00.

On Monday, February 4th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 39,200 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $313,992.00.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 31,850 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $254,800.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 32,699 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $259,957.05.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Great Elm Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 103.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 173,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/mast-capital-management-llc-sells-64000-shares-of-great-elm-capital-corp-gecc-stock.html.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.