Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Decreased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Mastercard by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

MA stock opened at $231.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $232.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $167.94 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Decreased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/mastercard-inc-ma-position-decreased-by-etrade-capital-management-llc.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.