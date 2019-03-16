Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,489 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in Nike by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $86.80 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $63.21 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nike to $87.06 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Macquarie set a $98.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Pivotal Research raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.59.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $12,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,539,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,276,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $61,862,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

