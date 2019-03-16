Mattel Inc (MAT) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.08% of Mattel worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ynon Kreiz acquired 71,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,378.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Lynch acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 129,425 shares of company stock worth $1,807,179. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

