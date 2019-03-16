Max Property Group Market Capitalization Achieves $307,637.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $307,637.00 and approximately $247,744.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00028066 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000826 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002955 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,634,831 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

