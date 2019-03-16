Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964,423 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,452,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $790,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $629,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,786 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 55.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,581,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $431,827,000 after acquiring an additional 917,442 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.33. 6,007,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,214. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $198.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.11.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

