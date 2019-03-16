Medifast Inc (MED) Director Sells $677,350.00 in Stock

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $677,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Medifast stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $87.40 and a 1 year high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Medifast had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,723,000 after purchasing an additional 301,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Medifast by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,285,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,723,000 after purchasing an additional 301,532 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Medifast by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 303,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 158,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,972,000 after purchasing an additional 150,582 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 95,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MED. ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Medifast from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

