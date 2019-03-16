Medtronic PLC (MDT) Stake Increased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

